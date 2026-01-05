Monday, January 05, 2026 | 02:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trishakti Industries secures work order from Reliance Industries

Trishakti Industries secures work order from Reliance Industries

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
Trishakti Industries has secured a significant work order from Reliance Industries for the deployment of advanced Machineries and skilled manpower at one of their flagship project sites. In line with the execution of this contract, the company has undertaken a fresh capital expenditure of approximately Rs 5.2 crore inclusive of taxes, towards the acquisition of advanced machineries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Government Approves NBS Rates for Rabi 2025-26 to Promote Balanced Fertilizer Use and Ensure Timely Farmer Support

Amber Enterprises rises after subsidiaries get ECMS approval

Nifty trades below 26,300 level; broader mrkt outperforms

PC Jeweller jumps on strong Q3 business update

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 3.25%

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 2:07 PM IST

