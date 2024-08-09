Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 74.12% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 52.49% to Rs 321.06 crore

Net profit of Paramount Communications rose 74.12% to Rs 25.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 52.49% to Rs 321.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 210.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.321.06210.548.337.9728.6516.7125.9014.5325.3014.53