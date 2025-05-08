Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets eked out modest gains

Japanese markets eked out modest gains

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Japanese markets eked out modest gains as chip-related shares followed their U.S. peers higher. The Nikkei average rose 0.41 percent to 36,928.63 while the broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 2,698.72.

Advantest surged 3.7 percent, Tokyo Electron gained a little over 2 percent and Screen Holdings added 1.4 percent.

NTT Data Group soared nearly 17 percent on a Nikkei report that telecoms giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone plans to launch a tender offer worth up to 3 trillion yen ($20 billion) to buy the remaining shares in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

China benchmark ends 0.28% higher

China benchmark ends 0.28% higher

Lupin gets USFDA nod for Raltegravir tablets

Lupin gets USFDA nod for Raltegravir tablets

Asian Paints slides as Q4 PAT tanks 45% YoY to Rs 1,257 cr; declares dividend of Rs 20.55/sh

Asian Paints slides as Q4 PAT tanks 45% YoY to Rs 1,257 cr; declares dividend of Rs 20.55/sh

Board of D B Corp appoints senior management personnel

Board of D B Corp appoints senior management personnel

Canara Bank gains after Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 5,003 cr

Canara Bank gains after Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 5,003 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon