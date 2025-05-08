Japanese markets eked out modest gains as chip-related shares followed their U.S. peers higher. The Nikkei average rose 0.41 percent to 36,928.63 while the broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 2,698.72.
Advantest surged 3.7 percent, Tokyo Electron gained a little over 2 percent and Screen Holdings added 1.4 percent.
NTT Data Group soared nearly 17 percent on a Nikkei report that telecoms giant Nippon Telegraph and Telephone plans to launch a tender offer worth up to 3 trillion yen ($20 billion) to buy the remaining shares in the company.
