Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China benchmark ends 0.28% higher

China benchmark ends 0.28% higher

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Asian stocks rose broadly on Thursday despite U.S. stocks falling for a second straight session overnight.

Traders reacted to the Federal Reserve's status-quo rate decision and awaited cues from upcoming trade negotiations between China and the United States.

Later in the day, the U.S. and U.K. are expected to announce a deal to reduce tariffs.

The dollar index was largely steady in Asian trading as Goldman Sachs raised its inflation forecast, in part to account for dollar weakness.

Gold drifted lower while oil edged up slightly after falling more than $1 in the previous session.

China's Shanghai Composite index ended up 0.28 percent at 3,352 as defense stocks surged amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

 

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 0.37 percent at 22,775.92, giving up some early gains after Chinese authorities rolled out interest rate cuts and other moves to help support the faltering economy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lupin gets USFDA nod for Raltegravir tablets

Lupin gets USFDA nod for Raltegravir tablets

Asian Paints slides as Q4 PAT tanks 45% YoY to Rs 1,257 cr; declares dividend of Rs 20.55/sh

Asian Paints slides as Q4 PAT tanks 45% YoY to Rs 1,257 cr; declares dividend of Rs 20.55/sh

Board of D B Corp appoints senior management personnel

Board of D B Corp appoints senior management personnel

Canara Bank gains after Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 5,003 cr

Canara Bank gains after Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 5,003 cr

UPL Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

UPL Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon