Triveni Turbine Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Triveni Turbine Ltd is quoting at Rs 617.4, down 4.98% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 26.79% in last one year as compared to a 5.22% rally in NIFTY and a 12.01% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Triveni Turbine Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 617.4, down 4.98% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 22871.55. The Sensex is at 75485.37, down 0.93%.Triveni Turbine Ltd has lost around 16.48% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Triveni Turbine Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33263.55, down 2.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.84 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 74.68 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

