Trust Investment Advisors Pvt standalone net profit rises 13.58% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.26% to Rs 119.27 croreNet profit of Trust Investment Advisors Pvt rose 13.58% to Rs 32.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.26% to Rs 119.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 88.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales119.2788.18 35 OPM %84.4179.66 -PBDT49.2635.77 38 PBT48.4935.01 39 NP32.5328.64 14
