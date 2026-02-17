Trust Investment Advisors Pvt standalone net profit rises 46.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.08% to Rs 156.68 crore

Net profit of Trust Investment Advisors Pvt rose 46.03% to Rs 66.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.08% to Rs 156.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 117.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.156.68117.7385.3282.5784.4358.8483.5158.2166.0245.21

