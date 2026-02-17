Trust Investment Advisors Pvt standalone net profit rises 46.03% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 33.08% to Rs 156.68 croreNet profit of Trust Investment Advisors Pvt rose 46.03% to Rs 66.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 45.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.08% to Rs 156.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 117.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales156.68117.73 33 OPM %85.3282.57 -PBDT84.4358.84 43 PBT83.5158.21 43 NP66.0245.21 46
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:06 AM IST