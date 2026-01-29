India's GDP growth in FY27 likely to remain between 6.8% to 7.2%: Economic Survey

Indias economic growth remains resilient, with strong domestic demand acting as the main anchor, even as the global environment continues to remain fragile, according to the Economic Survey of India tabled in Parliament on Thursday. Indias GDP growth for FY26 is estimated at 7.4 per cent driven by the double engine of consumption and investment. It reaffirms Indias status as the fastest-growing major economy for the fourth consecutive year. Taking an optimistic view of the economy, the Economic Survey estimated Indias potential growth at around 7 per cent. It also projected that Indias GDP growth in FY27 is likely to remain in the range of 6.8 per cent to 7.2 per cent, reflecting the economys medium-term strength supported by reforms and macroeconomic stability.

The Survey noted that while global economic conditions remain uncertain and fragile, Indias overall outlook continues to be positive. It highlighted that Indias growth is holding up better than expected compared to many other economies, although risks remain elevated due to global uncertainties. According to the Economic Survey, Indias external stability continues to be a key strength for the economy. This has helped the country remain relatively insulated from global volatility. However, the report cautioned that the impact of global shocks could surface with a lag, and policymakers need to remain vigilant.

