TV18 Broadcast Ltd soars 9.2%, Gains for third straight session

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 63.5, up 9.2% on the day as on 30-Jan-2024 EOD IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 22048.5. The Sensex is at 72444.95, up 0.55%. TV18 Broadcast Ltd has added around 22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2143.65, up 1.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 241.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 351.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 323.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

