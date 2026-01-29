TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 13.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.32% to Rs 1869.82 crore

Net profit of TVS Credit Services rose 13.23% to Rs 272.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 240.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 1869.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1710.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1869.821710.3547.2347.33394.41331.85379.05320.96272.36240.54

