TVS Credit Services consolidated net profit rises 13.23% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 9.32% to Rs 1869.82 croreNet profit of TVS Credit Services rose 13.23% to Rs 272.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 240.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 1869.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1710.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1869.821710.35 9 OPM %47.2347.33 -PBDT394.41331.85 19 PBT379.05320.96 18 NP272.36240.54 13
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:51 PM IST