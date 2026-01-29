Blue Star consolidated net profit declines 39.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.20% to Rs 2925.31 crore

Net profit of Blue Star declined 39.16% to Rs 80.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 132.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.20% to Rs 2925.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2807.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2925.312807.367.527.43209.83201.46163.97166.4880.66132.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News