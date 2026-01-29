Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 43.56% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 9.73% to Rs 2830.07 croreNet profit of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp declined 43.56% to Rs 141.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 250.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.73% to Rs 2830.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2579.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2830.072579.02 10 OPM %12.4818.85 -PBDT302.90400.31 -24 PBT194.51300.79 -35 NP141.49250.71 -44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:51 PM IST