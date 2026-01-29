Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 43.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.73% to Rs 2830.07 crore

Net profit of Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp declined 43.56% to Rs 141.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 250.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.73% to Rs 2830.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2579.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2830.072579.0212.4818.85302.90400.31194.51300.79141.49250.71

