TVS Motor Company Ltd slips for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3413.4, down 1.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 18.07% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 2.35% fall in the Nifty Auto index.
TVS Motor Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3413.4, down 1.15% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.TVS Motor Company Ltd has added around 4.31% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27007.6, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.41 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3418.9, down 1.29% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd jumped 18.07% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 2.35% fall in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 56.32 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content