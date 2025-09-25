Bosch Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 38685, down 0.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 4.15% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 2.35% fall in the Nifty Auto index.
Bosch Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 38685, down 0.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.Bosch Ltd has eased around 2.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27007.6, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22789 shares today, compared to the daily average of 29299 shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 38740, down 0.12% on the day. Bosch Ltd jumped 4.15% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 2.35% fall in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 51.55 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
