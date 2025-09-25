Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bosch Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 38685, down 0.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 4.15% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 2.35% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Bosch Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 38685, down 0.19% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.Bosch Ltd has eased around 2.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27007.6, down 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22789 shares today, compared to the daily average of 29299 shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 38740, down 0.12% on the day. Bosch Ltd jumped 4.15% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 2.35% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 51.55 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ICICI Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd drops for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 5.58%, up for five straight sessions

Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 5.58%, up for five straight sessions

Nifty slides below 25,000 level; pharma shares underpressure

Nifty slides below 25,000 level; pharma shares underpressure

Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon