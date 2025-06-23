Monday, June 23, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TVS Motor launches all new TVS HLX 150 5G in Congo

TVS Motor launches all new TVS HLX 150 5G in Congo

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

TVS Motor Company announced the launch of the all new TVS HLX 150 5G in the Republic of Congo. This new version introduces advanced features like LED headlamp, an adjustable rear suspension, 18-inch rear alloy wheel, add-on footrests for additional rider, chrome muffler, stylish rim tape on wheels and bold new graphics. It continues to be powered by the 150cc Eco Thrust engine with integrated oil-cooling technology - a combination that ensures efficient and smooth power delivery, reliability, engine longevity and low fuel and maintenance cost.

The new TVS HLX 150 5G has always been capable of carrying more load and passengers in any topography - hilly terrain or bad road - due to its 5 gear transmission and a powerful engine. The tubeless tyres provide better stability and control, reduced downtime and reliable performance on long journeys. The long, comfortable seat has ample space and support for both rider, passenger and extra pillion or load. The seat is for fatigue free riding over long distances. A big, strong carrier, gives a robust and spacious platform to carry heavy loads securely. The vehicle is rugged and reliable for challenging terrains.

 

The TVS HLX series, first launched in Africa in 2013, is now a community of 4 million customers. It is sold in 57 countries across Latin America, Africa and the Middle East. The TVS HLX series has been a bellwether in easy mobility solution for personal commute, motorcycle taxi and delivery segments.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

