TVS Motor launches new variant of TVS iQube with 3.1 kWh battery

TVS Motor launches new variant of TVS iQube with 3.1 kWh battery

Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
TVS Motor Company, today launched a new variant of its flagship electric scooter, TVS iQube with 3.1 kWh battery that offers an IDC range of 123 km, hill hold and dual tone design. This latest addition builds on the company's refreshed EV portfolio with enhanced range and features. With this, the TVS iQube portfolio now offers an array of six variants, making this one of the widest and most compelling portfolio in the segment.

With over 600,000 units sold and presence in over 1900 touchpoints, TVS iQube continues to be India's favourite family EV, helping accelerate India's transition to clean mobility. Designed for everyday commuting, the TVS iQube 3.1 kWh starts at an effective ex-showroom price of INR 1,03,727 (Delhi) and offers an IDC-certified range of 123 km on a single charge. It comes equipped with Hill Hold for added safety and a refreshed UI/UX interface for a more intuitive riding experience. It is offered in four attractive colours: Pearl White, Titanium Grey, and two dual-tone optionsStarlight Blue with Beige and Copper Bronze with Beige.

 

The new introduction compliments the diverse TVS iQube portfolio, which was also recently upgraded with improved battery capacity, range capability and design upgrades like dual tone colours and backrest.

TVS iQube is inspired by three fundamental principles: Giving customers the POWER OF CHOICE for range, connected technology, charging solutions and price points; COMPLETE ASSURANCE through vehicle safety and overall ownership experience and the SIMPLICITY OF USAGE through easy-to-use features that enhance the riding experience of customers.

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

