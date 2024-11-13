TVS Srichakra consolidated net profit declines 73.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.80% to Rs 841.74 croreNet profit of TVS Srichakra declined 73.65% to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.80% to Rs 841.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 739.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales841.74739.65 14 OPM %7.0012.25 -PBDT48.5881.21 -40 PBT17.9155.50 -68 NP10.3139.12 -74
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content