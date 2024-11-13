Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 19.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.92% to Rs 644.47 croreNet profit of Ion Exchange (India) rose 19.86% to Rs 50.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 42.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.92% to Rs 644.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 532.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales644.47532.97 21 OPM %10.6011.33 -PBDT79.2167.48 17 PBT68.3258.98 16 NP50.9442.50 20
