TVS Supply Chain Solutions consolidated net profit declines 40.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 6.39% to Rs 2221.84 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of TVS Supply Chain Solutions declined 40.36% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.39% to Rs 2221.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2373.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.2221.842373.417.297.41140.27155.930.6030.639.5616.03