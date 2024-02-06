TVS Supply Chain Solutions consolidated net profit declines 40.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 6.39% to Rs 2221.84 croreNet profit of TVS Supply Chain Solutions declined 40.36% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.39% to Rs 2221.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2373.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2221.842373.41 -6 OPM %7.297.41 -PBDT140.27155.93 -10 PBT0.6030.63 -98 NP9.5616.03 -40
