Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 13.64% to Rs 9.37 crore
Net loss of Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 3.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.64% to Rs 9.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales9.3710.85 -14 OPM %59.4580.65 -PBDT1.173.25 -64 PBT1.163.23 -64 NP-0.543.23 PL
First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

