Tyger Capital Pvt standalone net profit rises 60.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.00% to Rs 241.67 crore

Net profit of Tyger Capital Pvt rose 60.26% to Rs 35.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 241.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 185.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.241.67185.9019.4656.4947.0335.1447.0330.0535.9322.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News