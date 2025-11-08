Anuh Pharma standalone net profit declines 49.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.01% to Rs 185.88 croreNet profit of Anuh Pharma declined 49.40% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.01% to Rs 185.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 165.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales185.88165.95 12 OPM %6.3910.17 -PBDT12.7820.11 -36 PBT9.9218.19 -45 NP7.6115.04 -49
