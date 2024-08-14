Business Standard
Pan Electronics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.84 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Pan Electronics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.84 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Sales rise 10.00% to Rs 0.66 crore
Net Loss of Pan Electronics (India) reported to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.660.60 10 OPM %-69.70-95.00 -PBDT-0.62-0.75 17 PBT-0.84-1.02 18 NP-0.84-1.02 18
First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

