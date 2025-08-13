Seasons Textiles standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.62% to Rs 7.70 croreNet profit of Seasons Textiles rose 30.77% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.62% to Rs 7.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales7.706.66 16 OPM %11.3014.71 -PBDT0.340.37 -8 PBT0.040.03 33 NP0.170.13 31
