UCO Bank consolidated net profit rises 146.88% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.32% to Rs 6023.99 croreNet profit of UCO Bank rose 146.88% to Rs 555.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 224.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.32% to Rs 6023.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5223.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income6023.995223.92 15 OPM %63.0456.06 -PBDT862.47346.65 149 PBT862.47346.65 149 NP555.30224.93 147
