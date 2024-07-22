Wendt India consolidated net profit declines 14.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.68% to Rs 48.44 croreNet profit of Wendt India declined 14.86% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 48.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales48.4450.82 -5 OPM %21.7624.40 -PBDT12.4914.21 -12 PBT10.3012.15 -15 NP7.689.02 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content