Wendt India consolidated net profit declines 14.86% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.68% to Rs 48.44 crore

Net profit of Wendt India declined 14.86% to Rs 7.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 48.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.48.4450.8221.7624.4012.4914.2110.3012.157.689.02