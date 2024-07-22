IEL standalone net profit rises 416.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 229.81% to Rs 5.31 croreNet profit of IEL rose 416.67% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 229.81% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.311.61 230 OPM %3.775.59 -PBDT0.420.09 367 PBT0.410.08 413 NP0.310.06 417
