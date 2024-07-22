IEL standalone net profit rises 416.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 229.81% to Rs 5.31 crore

Net profit of IEL rose 416.67% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 229.81% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.311.613.775.590.420.090.410.080.310.06