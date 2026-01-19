UCO Bank gains for fifth session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 29.87, up 0.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.97% in last one year as compared to a 9.35% gain in NIFTY and a 40.7% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank.

UCO Bank is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 29.87, up 0.71% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 25527. The Sensex is at 83031.78, down 0.64%. UCO Bank has added around 3% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has added around 7.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9014.25, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 102.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.77 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

