UCO Bank rises for third consecutive session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 28.89, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 44.66% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.53% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
UCO Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 28.89, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 24980.95. The Sensex is at 81662.54, up 0.48%. UCO Bank has slipped around 8.98% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 0.54% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7053.8, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 43.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.21 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 14.3 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
