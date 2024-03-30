Syngene Intl gets Rs 16-cr demand order from IT Dept

Syngene International announced that it has received assessment order of Rs 16 crore from the Income Tax Department for assessment year 2022-23.

The firm informed that it is in the process of analysing the order and will take the next course of action.

Syngene International is engaged in providing contract research and manufacturing services from lead generation to clinical supplies to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 2% to Rs 112 crore on 8.65% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 854 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Shares of Syngene International fell 1.41% to end at Rs 701.70 on Thursday, 28 March 2024.

