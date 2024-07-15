Business Standard
Udaipur Cement Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.28 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Sales rise 31.88% to Rs 324.82 crore
Net loss of Udaipur Cement Works reported to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.88% to Rs 324.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 246.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales324.82246.30 32 OPM %11.9911.21 -PBDT11.2915.56 -27 PBT-14.016.31 PL NP-10.284.21 PL
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

