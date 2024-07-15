Udaipur Cement Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.28 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.88% to Rs 324.82 crore

Net loss of Udaipur Cement Works reported to Rs 10.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.88% to Rs 324.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 246.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.324.82246.3011.9911.2111.2915.56-14.016.31-10.284.21