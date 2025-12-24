Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 03:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uddhav, Raj Thackeray seal Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance ahead of BMC polls

Uddhav, Raj Thackeray seal Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance ahead of BMC polls

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray on Wednesday announced an alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for the January 15 elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), ending months of speculation. The leaders made the announcement at a joint press conference in Mumbai.

Raj Thackeray said the next Mumbai mayor would be Marathi and from the alliance, but did not spell out seat-sharing details for the BMC. Uddhav Thackeray said seat sharing has been finalised for the Nashik Municipal Corporation, which goes to polls on January 15 along with the BMC, and added that talks are underway for other civic bodies across Maharashtra.

 

Media reports suggest Shiv Sena (UBT) may contest around 145-150 seats in Mumbai, while the MNS could field candidates in 65-70 seats, with 10-12 seats likely for Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar). MNS leaders said workers of both parties have accepted the alliance and expressed confidence of smooth coordination. Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said talks with the Indian National Congress are currently off, with the party opting to contest the BMC on its own.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shakti Pumps India gains after securing Rs 65-cr solar pump order from MPUVN

Shakti Pumps India gains after securing Rs 65-cr solar pump order from MPUVN

Krishival Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Krishival Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

KPI Green Energy gains on bagging Rs 128-cr NTPC order for green hydrogen project

KPI Green Energy gains on bagging Rs 128-cr NTPC order for green hydrogen project

Dev IT bags Rs 9-cr orders across government, enterprise segments

Dev IT bags Rs 9-cr orders across government, enterprise segments

Volumes soar at Castrol India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Castrol India Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickHCCB LayoffsDelhi Traffic Advisory on ChristmasCBDT Nudge CampaignStock Market HolidayDelhi AQI TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon