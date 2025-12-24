Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krishival Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Krishival Foods Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd, Rajnish Wellness Ltd, Tijaria Polypipes Ltd and KSR Footwear Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 December 2025.

Krishival Foods Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 364.45 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4779 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6901 shares in the past one month.

 

Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd tumbled 8.77% to Rs 118. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10316 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 613 shares in the past one month.

Rajnish Wellness Ltd crashed 8.20% to Rs 0.56. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 327.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tijaria Polypipes Ltd corrected 7.46% to Rs 4.96. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 34702 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9486 shares in the past one month.

KSR Footwear Ltd pared 7.09% to Rs 14.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10669 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55213 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

