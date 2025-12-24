Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at Castrol India Ltd counter

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Castrol India Ltd recorded volume of 399.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.72 lakh shares

JBM Auto Ltd, Ajanta Pharma Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 24 December 2025.

Castrol India Ltd recorded volume of 399.64 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 34.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.72 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.89% to Rs.191.30. Volumes stood at 28.24 lakh shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd clocked volume of 212.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 32.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.59 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.02% to Rs.647.40. Volumes stood at 2.65 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Ajanta Pharma Ltd clocked volume of 9.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 69079 shares. The stock gained 3.19% to Rs.2,753.30. Volumes stood at 1.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Manappuram Finance Ltd registered volume of 198.7 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23.94 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.19% to Rs.313.05. Volumes stood at 16.97 lakh shares in the last session.

Olectra Greentech Ltd witnessed volume of 15.92 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.76 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.72% to Rs.1,254.20. Volumes stood at 2.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

