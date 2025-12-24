Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KPI Green Energy gains on bagging Rs 128-cr NTPC order for green hydrogen project

Image

Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

KPI Green Energy added 1.95% to Rs 429 after it has received three notifications of award (NOAs) from NTPC for setting up a plasma gasification-based green hydrogen generation project at NTPC's NETRA facility in Greater Noida.

The project involves establishing a 1 tonne-per-day (TPD) green hydrogen plant using plasma-induced radiant energy gasification technology, which converts municipal solid waste (MSW), refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and agricultural waste into synthesis gas for hydrogen production. The initiative aims to support waste-to-energy solutions while reducing landfill dependency and environmental impact.

The scope of work under the NOAs includes design, engineering, manufacturing and supply of plant and equipment, transportation, erection, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning, along with operation and maintenance of the plant for a period of two years. Civil and structural steel works are also part of the overall project execution, as per NTPCs bidding documents.

 

The aggregate contract value of the awards stands at Rs 128.49 crore.

This marks KPI Green Energys entry into the green hydrogen segment and is among the early plasma gasification-based green hydrogen projects in India.

The company said the order represents a strategic expansion of its renewable energy portfolio, which currently includes solar, wind and hybrid power projects, and underscores its intent to scale up presence in emerging clean energy technologies such as waste-to-energy and green hydrogen.

KPI Green Energy develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains solar and hybrid power plants as an Independent Power Producer (IPP) and as a service provider to Captive Power Producers (CPP) under the brand name of 'Solarism.'

NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) along with its subsidiaries/ associates & JVs is primarily involved in generation and sale of bulk power to State power utilities. Other business of the group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration and coal mining.

Shares of NTPC fell 0.15% to Rs 322.75 on the NSE.

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

