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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uflex appoints Arun Kumar Sharma as CFO

Uflex appoints Arun Kumar Sharma as CFO

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Uflex has appointed Arun Kumar Sharma as the chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, effective July 10, 2026.

The appointment is on a full-time employment basis.

Sharma is a qualified Chartered Accountant with over 35 years of experience in finance and leadership roles. He has held senior positions in finance, including serving as a Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to joining Uflex, Sharma was associated with the Jubilant Group, where he handled various responsibilities as CFO and Head of Group Treasury.

The company informed that the appointment is not applicable for disclosure of relationships between directors, as it does not involve appointment to the Board.

 

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UFlex is India's largest multinational flexible packaging materials & solutions company and a global player in polymer sciences.

Uflex reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 168.56 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with net loss of Rs 270.95 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations added 11.31% YoY to Rs 3,814.28 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The scrip rose 0.94% to Rs 454.55 to end at Rs BSE.

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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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