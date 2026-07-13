Ayodhya Ram temple trust invites CEO applications amid donation theft row
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra said applicants must have at least 20 years of managerial experience and be actively practising Hindus
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
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The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust overseeing the management of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, on Monday invited applications for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The notification comes amid a row over allegations of theft of donations and other valuables.
Ram Mandir CEO: What is the eligibility criteria?
In a notification, the Trust said eligible candidates must have at least 20 years of managerial experience in a large public organisation, institution, government department or company. Applicants must also be between 50 and 70 years of age and hold a bachelor’s degree from a recognised university.
"The applicant must be an actively practising Hindu. Being a Ram devotee belonging to the Vaishnava tradition shall be considered desirable," the application notice read. "Good working knowledge of Hindi and English is mandatory."
The Trust also invited retired officers possessing the requisite experience, skills and competence to apply.
The appointment of the new CEO will initially be for three years, and the selected candidate will be required to reside in Ayodhya during the tenure.
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Candidates applying for the post should have experience in coordination and supervision of multiple functional areas, including general administration, finance, accounts, human resources, public relations, information technology, security and legal affairs, among other things.
श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थक्षेत्र (न्यास) श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी पद के लिए योग्य जनों से आवेदन आमंत्रित करता है आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि: शनिवार १८ जुलाई २०२६; सायं ४ बजे Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust) invites applications from eligible… pic.twitter.com/PHa0MbT5kY— Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) July 13, 2026
The Trust said the CEO will be responsible for its statutory, administrative and financial functions, ensuring transparency in financial transactions, overseeing the smooth conduct of religious rituals and festivals, safeguarding the Trust’s assets, and ensuring the safety and convenience of pilgrims visiting the temple.
The deadline to apply for the post is 4 pm on Saturday, July 18.
What is the Ram temple donation theft row?
The issue came under the spotlight after allegations of diversion of donations and valuables offered by devotees during the counting process surfaced. While the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has denied any wrongdoing, the Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations, following which the police registered an FIR against eight people in the case.
On Monday, the Supreme Court sought a status report from the SIT and issued notice to the Trust on the petitions. The court did not express any view on the merits of the allegations but asked the SIT to place the status of its investigation before it.
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Topics : Ram temple Ayodhya CEO
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First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 4:33 PM IST