Saturday, August 02, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uflex forms JV with AMPIN C&I Power

Uflex forms JV with AMPIN C&I Power

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

To source solar power for captive consumption

Uflex announced in corporation of a joint venture with AMPIN C&I Power in the name of AMPIN C&I Power Twenty on 01 August 2025.

AMPIN C&I Power and Uflex Limited have agreed to subscribe to the share capital of the said joint venture company in proportion of 74: 26.

Pursuant to the above, AMPIN C&I Power Twenty has become an associate of Uflex.

AMPIN C&I Power Twenty will set up a solar power plant in Haryana. Uflex will buy solar power generated by AMPIN C&I Power on long term basis under the captive power plant policy which requires the captive user (i.e. Uflex) to have at least 26% shareholding in the generating company.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ITC Q1 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 5,244 cr

ITC Q1 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 5,244 cr

Delhivery Q1 PAT climbs 68% YoY to Rs 91 cr

Delhivery Q1 PAT climbs 68% YoY to Rs 91 cr

Oriental Rail Infra secures Rs 8.24-cr orders from Indian Railways

Oriental Rail Infra secures Rs 8.24-cr orders from Indian Railways

Honeywell Automation Q1 PAT slides 8% YoY to Rs 125 cr

Honeywell Automation Q1 PAT slides 8% YoY to Rs 125 cr

RailTel Corp bags Rs 166-cr service order from BSNL

RailTel Corp bags Rs 166-cr service order from BSNL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon