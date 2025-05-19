Hinduja Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 18.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.24% to Rs 500.99 croreNet profit of Hinduja Housing Finance rose 18.14% to Rs 118.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 100.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 44.24% to Rs 500.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 347.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.77% to Rs 371.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 300.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 46.06% to Rs 1662.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1137.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales500.99347.34 44 1662.081137.94 46 OPM %72.4576.67 -73.2676.78 - PBDT162.17135.61 20 503.15398.57 26 PBT158.98132.72 20 490.14390.91 25 NP118.71100.48 18 371.74300.34 24
