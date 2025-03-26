Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ultracab soars after bagging cable supply contract from Adani Electricity Mumbai

Ultracab soars after bagging cable supply contract from Adani Electricity Mumbai

Image

Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Ultracab (India) added 2.25% to Rs 11.27 after the company announced that it has received a significant contract worth Rs 9.70 crore from Adani Electricity Mumbai for the supply of LT PVC cables.

The value of the contract is Rs 9,70,42,144 for supplying LT PVC cables of various sizes, and it will be completed on or before March 2026.

As of 26 March 2025, the company's market capitalization was at Rs 137.59 crore.

Ultracab (India) is engaged in the business of manufacturing electric wires and cables; the plant is located in Shapar (Rajkot, Gujarat), India.

The company's net profit rose 64.63% to Rs 2.70 crore on a 159.59% increase in sales to Rs 57.24 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Q3 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes soar at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

India and Singapore sign letter of intent on maritime digitalization

India and Singapore sign letter of intent on maritime digitalization

Markets End Higher Despite Tariff Uncertainty and Weak Consumer Confidence

Markets End Higher Despite Tariff Uncertainty and Weak Consumer Confidence

Nifty slips below 23,700 level; metal shares jump

Nifty slips below 23,700 level; metal shares jump

Easy Trip Planners inks pact with Tourism New Zealand

Easy Trip Planners inks pact with Tourism New Zealand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR Pitch ReportBhupesh Baghel House CBI RaidActive Infrastructures IPO AllotmentIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon