Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ultracab soars after bagging cable supply contract from MSEDCL

Ultracab soars after bagging cable supply contract from MSEDCL

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Ultracab (India) zoomed 9.34% to Rs 16.39 after the company announced that it has bagged an order worth Rs 51.06 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL).

The contract is for supplying LT XLPE cables of various sizes by June 2025.

The value of the aforementioned order is nearly 24% of the company's current market capitalization of Rs 211.66 crore.

Ultracab (India) is engaged in the business of manufacturing of electric wires and cables, plant is located in Shapar (Rajkot, Gujarat) India.

The company's net profit rose 64.63% to Rs 2.70 crore on a 159.59% increase in sales to Rs 57.24 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

L&T Finance appoints Jinesh Shah Chief Executive - Urban Secured Assets & 3rd Party Product

L&T Finance appoints Jinesh Shah Chief Executive - Urban Secured Assets & 3rd Party Product

Va Tech Wabag receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

Va Tech Wabag receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

Tata Power Company gains after Q3 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 1,030 cr

Tata Power Company gains after Q3 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 1,030 cr

Utilties shares gain

Utilties shares gain

Telecom shares rise

Telecom shares rise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeStocks to WatchMarket TodayDelhi Election Voting TimeTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon