UltraTech Cement gains as Q4 PAT jumps 36% YoY to Rs 2,258 cr

UltraTech Cement added 2.96% to Rs 9987.70 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 35.55% to Rs 2,258.12 crore on 9.41% increase in revenue from operation to Rs 20,418.94 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Consolidated net sales grew 8.86% to Rs 20,069 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 18,436 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY24 was at Rs 3,110.52 crore, up 24.8% from Rs 2,492.40 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

Profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) stood at Rs 4,250 crore in Q4 FY24, registering a growth of 23.4% from Rs 3,444 crore reported in Q4 FY23.

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit jumped 38.33% to Rs 7,005 crore on 12.13% increase in revenue to Rs 70,908.14 crore in FY24 over FY23.

UltraTech Cement recorded volume growth of 13% during FY24, backed by 11% during Q4 FY24 and achieved full year ebidta/mt of Rs 1,101 .

Coal and petcoke (fuel) prices witnessed a drop during FY24. The company's imported fuel consumption cost during Q4 FY24 was 13% lower than Q4FY23 and it remained flat QoQ. Effective capacity utilization was 98% during the quarter and 85% for the full year.

The cement major continued to deliver strong cash flows. During FY24 the company's net debt increased only by Rs 77 crore after spending over Rs 9,400 crore on capex. Over the last five years UltraTech has delivered a 24% cagr growth in its earnings per share, said the company.

On capex front, During the year, UltraTech added 13.27 mtpa grey cement capacity across locations. It further commissioned greenfield cement capacities at Karur, Tamil Nadu and Kukurdih, Chhattisgarh of 2. 7 mtpa each, aggregating to 5.4 mtpa in April 2024.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a dividend of Rs 70 per equity for the financial year ended 31 March 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders.

UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is the third largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a consolidated Grey Cement capacity of 152.7 mtpa.

