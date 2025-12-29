Monday, December 29, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UNIMECH expands precision engineering unit 3 located at KIADB Aerospace Park, Bengaluru

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing has expanded its Precision Engineering Facility (Unit 3) w.e.f. 29 December 2025 located at KIADB Aerospace Park, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The existing Unit 3 facility having a built-up area of approximately 33,000 sq. ft. measuring has been expanded by an additional 62,000 sq. ft. taking to a total built-up area of approximately 95,000 sq. ft. The expanded facility will continue to cater to the manufacturing and assembly of high-precision components for the Nuclear, Aerospace, Oil & Gas, and allied industrial sectors.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

