Union Bank of India domestic advances rise 8% YoY in Q4 FY25

Union Bank of India domestic advances rise 8% YoY in Q4 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

The public lender reported an 8.28% increase in domestic advances to Rs 9,45,957 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 8,73,632 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Sequentially, domestic advances rose 3.62% in Q4 FY25 from Rs 9,12,927 crore in Q3 FY25.

The bank recorded a 6.05% growth in domestic deposits to Rs 12,71,751 crore as of 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 11,99,197 crore as of 31 March 2024, and a 7.54% increase from Rs 11,82,622 crore as of 31 December 2024.

Domestic CASA deposits stood at Rs 4,26,242 crore during the quarter, registering a growth of 3.94% year-on-year (YoY) and 7.84% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

 

The banks total global business as of 31 March 2025 stood at Rs 22,92,625 crore, up 7.82% YoY and 5.86% QoQ.

Global gross advances gained 8.62% YoY and 3.55% QoQ to Rs 9,82,875 crore as of 31 March 2025.

Global deposits stood at Rs 13,09,750 crore during the period under review, up 7.22% YoY and 7.66% QoQ.

Union Bank of India is engaged in the business of treasury operations, corporate and wholesale banking, retail banking operations, and other banking operations. The Government of India held a 74.76% stake in the bank.

The banks standalone net profit jumped 28.23% to Rs 4,603.63 crore on a 7.67% increase in total income to Rs 31,374.5 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Union Bank of India declined 3.81% to Rs 126.35 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

