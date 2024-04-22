With effect from 30 June 2024

United Breweries announced that Radovan Sikorsky (DIN 09684447) has today conveyed his decision to resign from the post of Director & Chief Financial Officer of the company due to change of role as Regional Chief Financial Officer for Asia. He will continue to discharge his duties as Director & Chief Finance Officers of the company, until the close of business hours on 30 June 2024.