Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

United Breweries announces resignation of Director &amp; CFO

Image

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
With effect from 30 June 2024
United Breweries announced that Radovan Sikorsky (DIN 09684447) has today conveyed his decision to resign from the post of Director & Chief Financial Officer of the company due to change of role as Regional Chief Financial Officer for Asia. He will continue to discharge his duties as Director & Chief Finance Officers of the company, until the close of business hours on 30 June 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAP SSC 10th Result 2024 OutFinancial Services Share PriceReliance Q4 PreviewIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon