Oberoi Realty jumps after booking value stood at Rs 1,775 cr in Q4

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Oberoi Realty added 2.02% to Rs 1,423.60 after the company reported booking value of Rs 1,775 crore during the quarter.
In Q4 FY24, in terms of volume, the Mumbai based realty developer company booked 4,48,844 square foot (Sq.ft) area while 228 units were booked.
On financial year 2024 basis, the companys booking value stood at Rs 4,007 crore in FY24. Carpet area of 10,76,192 sq.ft and 705 units booked in FY24.
Oberoi Realty is India's leading real estate development company. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure verticals.
The companys consolidated net profit dropped 48.74% to Rs 360.15 crore on 35.34% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1053.64 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

