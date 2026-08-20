United Breweries Ltd down for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1339.4, down 1.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.92% in last one year as compared to a 3.36% slide in NIFTY and a 15.05% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1339.4, down 1.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 24241. The Sensex is at 77544.92, up 0.83%.United Breweries Ltd has lost around 4.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 47473.9, up 0.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42231 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 103.43 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News