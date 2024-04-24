United Breweries Ltd spurts 3.18%, gains for third straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1919.4, up 3.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.08% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.51% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1919.4, up 3.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 22450.85. The Sensex is at 74033.44, up 0.4%. United Breweries Ltd has risen around 12.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53905.3, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1918.85, up 2.85% on the day. United Breweries Ltd is up 32.08% in last one year as compared to a 26.35% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.51% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 145.4 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News