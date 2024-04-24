Jindal Stainless Ltd spurts 2.17%, gains for five straight sessions

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 740.6, up 2.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 174.09% in last one year as compared to a 26.38% jump in NIFTY and a 59.35% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 740.6, up 2.17% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 22456.15. The Sensex is at 74022.8, up 0.39%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has gained around 4.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8900.45, up 2.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 21.99 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

