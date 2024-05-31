Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

United Leasing &amp; Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Sales rise 74.77% to Rs 1.94 crore
Net Loss of United Leasing & Industries reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 74.77% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 81.40% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 31.03% to Rs 7.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.941.11 75 7.2010.44 -31 OPM %5.1516.22 -12.3612.74 - PBDT0.060.07 -14 0.661.07 -38 PBT-0.14-0.08 -75 0.080.56 -86 NP-0.14-0.05 -180 0.080.43 -81
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Jupiter Industries &amp; Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Winmore Leasing &amp; Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

United Leasing &amp; Industries standalone net profit declines 17.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Voltaire Leasing &amp; Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rita Finance and Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Prashant India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shah Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Power &amp; Instrumentation (Gujarat) consolidated net profit rises 116.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 101.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Sastasundar Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon