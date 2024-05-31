Sales rise 74.77% to Rs 1.94 croreNet Loss of United Leasing & Industries reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 74.77% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 81.40% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 31.03% to Rs 7.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
